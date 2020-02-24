Trial date set for Angie Housman’s accused killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - 62-year-old Earl Cox appeared in a St. Charles courtroom Monday in person. It was the first-time members of 9-year-old Angie Housman's family had seen her accused killer face to face. Cox is accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and then killing Housman in November of 1993. She was abducted from her St. Ann bus stop and found nine days later tied to a tree in the Busch Wildlife Area of St Charles County.

Judge Cunningham today agreed to a trial in April of next year. Another hearing is set for May.

After today's hearing, Housman's cousin said to see who she called a monster face to face was heartbreaking. Melanie Martin said she couldn't breathe as he walked toward them in court. Cox's hands were shackled to a walker as he made his way into court. He showed no emotion nor did he look at Housman's family. A DNA match last year tied Cox to Housman's murder. St. Charles County tested a piece of Housman's underwear found at the scene. The DNA matched Cox. Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said the technology needed to test such a small section of fabric wasn't available until a few years ago. Cox was already in federal prison for being a violent child predator. He has been in and out of prison for the last 30 years for child abuse and running a child porn internet ring.