‘They engaged in a criminal effort to overturn the election’ – Greitens on his fall from governor

ST. LOUIS – First, Eric Greitens addressed his own failure.

“I’ve had a lot of time to reflect over the course of the last 15 months and one of the things I’ve reflected on is I sinned,” he said. “I broke my marriage vows and I am sorry for that. And if there’s one thing in my life I could go back and undo? It would be that. Because it had devastating consequences for my wife, my kids, my parents, all people who I love tremendously.”

Greitens explained he’d had several conversations with his wife and children about what he did.

“You know, when my boys get older I’m going to have to talk with them about this and I want them to be proud of daddy and this…this is one thing I’m not proud of and I’m going to have to let them know that daddy is not perfect and daddy sinned, daddy made a promise that he didn’t keep, and when you do that you have to take responsibility for it,” he said.

Greitens’ affair occurred before his election to governor. It came to light two years later when political operatives began offering a secret recording of Greitens' mistress. Fox 2 declined the story at the time because the mistress asked for privacy. Another local TV station ran with the story.

The timing being what it was – it aired on the day of Greitens' Missouri State of the State.

“This was so hard for my parents and it was so hard for so many friends too, because they just watched this happen,” Greitens said. “You know, I made a personal mistake and then they saw how my political enemies came in and then they lied about it and then they paid bribes and they tampered with evidence and they committed perjury and they did all of this to take me out.”

The former governor alleges it was “lies” that led to his February 2018 indictment for invasion of privacy. It was a case that hinged on a report from Greitens’ former mistress, known as K.S., that she heard him take a picture while she was tied up and blindfolded. Prosecutors never found a picture.

We asked the former governor, “For the people who say you’ve never answered – yes or no – did you take a picture of (the woman) when she was blindfolded?”

Greitens answered, “Chris, I didn’t. In fact, I said I didn’t from the very beginning…There was no evidence ever. Kim Gardner told the judge, ‘I charged him with a crime so that I could go and look for evidence.’”

Gardner's private detective, former FBI agent William Don Tisaby, has since been charged with lying and tampering with evidence for what he did during the case against Greitens.

“That’s just the beginning. That’s just the charges against him. He was working for her,” he said. “This was her effort, that she put out in order to drive me from office when she knew the entire time that I was innocent.”

Greitens believes someone was behind Gardner.

“These are anti-police socialists. And any conservative who represents a threat, they want to take out,” he said. “You had George Soros funding a prosecutor who committed crimes.”

Campaign finance records show the Soros-financed Safety and Justice Committee contributed $190,750.73 to Gardner’s 2016 campaign. That money paid for one of Gardner's TV commercials.

Greitens also believes he was targeted after his administration eliminated the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC).

“Did it make our political enemies mad? Yes. Did it make lobbyists mad? Yes. Did they engage in an effort to drive me from office? Absolutely. They did that,” Greitens said.

Greitens wonders if somebody told Gardner she had to pursue charges and remove him from office.

“I think that’s a question we need to get an answer to and I’m glad there’s a special prosecutor who’s doing his work and figuring out who she talked to and when and whose direction she was working under,” he said. “We know Soros funded her but we should know everybody she was talking to about this criminal effort to overturn the election.”