Resident threatens to sue Wood River over misuse of sales tax

WOOD RIVER, IL - The You Paid For It team is looking into a deal in the City of Wood River Illinois that residents call a bait and switch. One resident is threatening to take the city to court over it.

Last year Wood River voters passed a sales tax hike.

The ballot language says the money was intended to pay for property tax relief, infrastructure improvements and municipal operations.

But the city council apparently had other priorities on its plate, like building a new recreation center.

So, after voters passed the sales take a hike the city council passed an ordinance making a change, saying the lion’s share of the money would be spent on capital projects like the recreation center.

Elliott Davis went to Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire, who says everything is above board and she believes what the city is doing is what voters want.

Citizen Bill Dettmers says not so. He's seen a lawyer and is preparing to sue Wood River over the issue if it doesn't make a change back to exactly what residents said they wanted when they voted.