Man accused of pulling a gun at local gas station

ST. LOUIS – An Olivette man is accused of pulling a gun on a woman at a south St. Louis gas station.

He did it because she would not move her car, according to police.

Carl Golden, 62, was released from jail Monday after posting $1,000 of a $10,000 bond. He’s charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon.

It seemed like just another Thursday afternoon at the BP station at Kingshighway and Manchester in south St. Louis, customers said.

Suddenly, there was a police scene. There was no robbery but there was a gun.

Police said Golden was honking at a woman to move her vehicle. When she did not move, Golden got out of his car and pointed a loaded .40 caliber pistol at her.

Golden left the scene but police tracked him down and recovered the gun.

If convicted, Golden faces up to four years in prison.

