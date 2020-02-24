City of St. Louis offers amnesty program until Feb. 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis city is offering a chance to wipe away outstanding warrants through the St. Louis Metropolitan Amnesty Program. The program helps individuals with minor offenses get on the right track by helping them get outstanding warrants off their record.

Starting Monday, the municipal court will review cases and decide whether they should be dismissed. The event will run through Thursday, February 27 at the St. Louis Municipal Courts in downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis Municipal Courts

8:00 AM -5:00 PM Feb. 24-26

7:00 AM - 7:00 PM Feb. 27

St. Louis City Municipal Court (enter through the 16th Street side of the building)