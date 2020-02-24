BattleHawks president says fans proved St. Louis is a football town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It was a loud, wild, and energetic crowd at the BattleHawks’ home opener on Sunday. More than 29,000 fans packed into the lower bowl of The Dome at America’s Center to experience the first pro football in St. Louis since 2015.

"That now makes 29,954 brand ambassadors who are going back to friends and family talking about what an amazing experience as we get ready for the game versus Seattle Saturday," said Kurt Hunzeker, BattleHawks team president.

Hunzeker said it was probably the best home game in the XFL so far and the fans made it all possible.

"Friends from all over the country were texting me and calling me saying, ‘Man, St. Louis is rocking and you guys look awesome,’" he said.

From tailgating to getting inside The Dome and to seats for the opening kickoff, Hunzeker said St. Louis showed the XFL why it’s one of the best sports towns in the country.

"Commissioner (Oliver) Luck was here. Jeffrey Pollock, the league president and CEO, was here. Shane McMahon was here. They got to experience it. They got to hear it and feel it," he said.

Hunzeker said the club has a list of things to improve, including making concessions transactions quicker so fans can see more of this exciting BattleHawks team.

"For the most part, people understand it was a packed crowd and it looked similar to the concourses at Busch Stadium,” he said. “For us, it’s how we do you make the inefficiencies more efficient to make it a better experience?”

There are no plans to open the second level at The Dome just yet. Hunzeker said they’re being respectful to people who purchased tickets to start with when the upper deck wasn’t an option, plus that would also require fully staffing the level, which isn’t in the cards now.

Saturday's game is another national telecast and will be seen right here on Fox 2. And just like last week, Hunzeker said tickets are again selling fast.