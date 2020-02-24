× Alton man charged for fitness center burglary

ALTON, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 42-year-old Alton man in connection with a burglary at a local fitness center.

According to Officer Emily Hejna, a spokeswoman for the Alton Police Department, the burglary occurred at the Cyclery and Fitness Center early Friday morning. That afternoon, police arrested a suspect.

On Monday, prosecutors charged David Dunlap with one count of burglary. A second warrant was issued revoking Dunlap’s bond in an unrelated case.

Dunlap remains in custody at the Alton Jail on $50,000 bail.