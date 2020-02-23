× 42-year-old man killed in U-turn crash on Gravois Road

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened a little after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Gravois Road.

Police say a car traveling westbound on Gravois Road when the driver made a U-turn to travel eastbound and turned into the path of a pickup truck. The car was hit in the back by the truck and then struck two parked cars on the north side of the street.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital along with the passengers of the car that made the U-turn. One of the passengers, a 42-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.