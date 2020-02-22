San Diego bus crash kills 3, injures at least 18

Posted 8:04 pm, February 22, 2020, by , Updated at 08:03PM, February 22, 2020

Three people died and 18 were transported to nearby hospitals after a bus traveling south on Interstate 15 rolled over near Fallbrook, the North San Diego County Fire Department said Saturday.

Several people were trapped and had to be extricated from the bus when first responders arrived, the NCFD said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, what company owned the bus or the bus’s destination or point of origin.

The wreck occurred around 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) on I-15 south of the Highway 76 exit, the NCFD said. Several nearby emergency agencies responded.

By Artemis Moshtaghian and Ralph Ellis, CNN

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.