Pulse: St. Louis teen’s ‘Books ‘N Bros’ book club gaining national attention

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A local teen is sharing his love of reading with his peers through Books 'N Bros, a book club he founded and is getting national attention. Meet Sidney Keys III and his mom Winnie Caldwell. See how they’re helping to close the reading gap in the St. Louis area. Also, find out how Saint Louis University researchers and scientists are tracking the coronavirus.
Guests:
- Sidney Keys III, Founder Books N Bros Book Club
- Winnie Caldwell, Found Books N Bros Book Club
- Associate Director Enbal Shacham, PhD
- Associate Professor Timothy Wiemken, PhD