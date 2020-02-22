National training group comes to Ferguson to help churches create a united front against violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO - The Ferguson Ministries Alliance on Saturday hosted a national faith-based training organization to provide violence prevention training for churches and residents at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Ferguson Missouri.

The training was unique in that it organizes churches in the same demographic area or the same neighborhood, on how to create, fund, and implement violence prevention programs in their neighborhood.

Churches are trained to partner with other churches in their neighborhood, same zip code, other community stakeholders and local police to develop new violence prevention programs to reduce and stop the violence. The project is neighborhood specific.

Churches partner together as a united front against crime and violence in the neighborhoods where they worship and work. The Joshua Transformation Project also trains churches on how to develop a “clergy police relation council” in their neighborhood, so pastors and churches can support local police efforts and act as peacemakers between residents and police when conflict occurs.

The Joshua Transformation Project has been implemented here in St. Louis and in 2 other cities: Wichita, Kansas, and Cincinnati, Ohio.