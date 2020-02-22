Mardi Gras revelers flock to Soulard for the 2020 Bud Light Grand Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Mardi Gras celebrations would not be complete without the parade. The theme for this year’s parade is all things blue.

Fun is what it’s all about, that’s even how the idea came about in the first place.

“41 years ago, five guys put on a party because they were bored in the middle of winter and decided to make it a Mardi Gras party. They marched from a bar in Soulard to another bar where they got kicked out for being too loud and that was the first grand parade,” explains Mack Bradley, the President of the Mardi Gras Foundation.

Now there is there are quite a few more floats, 77 to be exact.

From humble beginnings to what some consider second largest Mardi Gras celebration outside of New Orleans.

This marks the 41st year that we’ve been celebrating Mardi Gras here in the city of St. Louis.

