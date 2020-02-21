Thousands of costumed pets and animal lovers ventured outside for a lovely, sunny day as they gathered in Soulard for the Annual Mardi Gras Purina Pet Parade. Barclay, St. Louis Blues Service Dog in Training, lead off the parade along with former Blue and fan favorite, Bobby Plager. After the parade, dozens of Dachshunds (and a few Dachshund wannabes) competed in the ever popular and longest running (pun intended) Wiener Dog Race.
PICTURES: 2020 Annual Mardi Gras Purina Pet Parade part2
-
PICTURES: 2020 Annual Mardi Gras Purina Pet Parade part1
-
Purina Pet parade kicks off Mardi Gras celebration in Soulard
-
Over 1,600 dogs march in the Purina Pet Parade
-
How to celebrate Mardi Gras in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood
-
Blues mascot Barclay gets his own championship bling with Stanley Cup collar
-
-
Volunteers busy prepping St. Louis for Mardi Gras weekend
-
12-year-old given black doll wearing beads forming noose at Mardi Gras parade
-
Riverboats at the Gateway Arch kicks off the 2020 cruise season
-
TV show featuring Barclay for best dog stories of 2019 after Stanley Cup win
-
Woman struck, killed by Mardi Gras parade float in New Orleans
-
-
Firefighters use oxygen to save Dachshund found in bathtub during house fire
-
Thor the Bulldog takes home top prize at the National Dog Show
-
Cardinals ‘theme tickets’ on-sale Wednesday