Board of Aldermen to vote Friday on MLS stadium bills

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis City Board of Aldermen could take another important step forward in making the new MLS stadium downtown a reality.

Votes are scheduled to happen at the Board of Aldermen meeting Friday on two bills critical to the stadium project. We’re told the full Board of Aldermen will vote to perfect Board Bills 215 and 216.

Those bills are important because they authorize the redevelopment plan for the stadium. The project includes the 22,500 seat stadium, practice fields, team offices, parking facilities and various improvements to streets, sidewalks, and utilities.

As part of the redevelopment plan, the bills approve a property tax abatement for the stadium itself but not all of the lands. There is a sales tax exemption on construction materials and eminent domain could be used only as a last resort.

The plan also declares the area as blighted.

In the first year of operation, the project is expected to bring in more than two million dollars to the city. Construction should begin later this year and the project is slated to be done in 2022.

After today, one more vote will be needed to officially pass the bills. That final vote is expected to happen next Friday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.