Missouri's medical marijuana rollout facing scrutiny from state lawmakers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – House leaders from both parties of the Missouri General Assembly are seeking more information about how the state’s medical marijuana program is being implemented.

Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr (R) called for greater scrutiny after complaints surfaced surrounding the awarding of contracts. The House Special Committee on Government Oversight had held two hearing questioning representatives from the Department of Health and Senior Services about that process.

Some applicants have complained a third party paid to rank each applicant failed to do so in a fair manner. DHSS has said it looked at how other states issued licenses and determined outsourcing was the best method for awarding contracts.

“We need to figure out when decisions were made, who was making those and try to make sure the process was followed to the best of the department’s ability and to the constitutional provisions that the people of Missouri voted on,” Haahr said.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said she wants to hear from anyone who has had a problem with the process.

“I want to hear from those who applied and who got denied, people who are representing clients who are currently appealing,” Quade said. “I think that we have a long way to go in this discussion but I’m really happy that we are having it.”

Haahr expects another hearing to take place in the coming week.