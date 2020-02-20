Habitat for Humanity opens donation center in Collinsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - Lewis and Clark Habitat for Humanity had a grand opening for their new home improvement store on Thursday in the Collinsville Orchard Shopping Center.

ReStore will sell new and gently used items to the public for a fraction of the cost, and all of the proceeds made will fund the Habitat for Humanity project.

"There are people who just can't quite afford to be a homeowner, and Habitat for Humanity started working in this area to help those individuals become homeowners," said ReStore manager Carrie Wolf.

HFH believes that everyone deserves a decent place to live and call home, but they do not consider their services a handout. They are hand-ups, meaning the organization walks with the new homeowners every step of the way.

Every family that gets a new home through HFH receives financial and basic homeownership education to ensure long-term success.

Wolf said that families who are in stable shelters "have more stability in their lives" and "empowers them to do more in their lives." That was the case for home recipient Paula Duane.

Paula was working two jobs and living in an unsafe home before finding out about the Habitat for Humanity program. Since she has gotten a new home for her and her son she has been able to take steps to improve her overall quality of life.

"I don’t have to work two jobs anymore because I have affordable payments. It’s cost-efficient so my energy bills are also low, and it gives me more time to spend with my family,” Duane said. “It’s created an opportunity for me to go back to school and get a better education. It also has provided time for me to volunteer in the community and give back to the Habitat for Humanity for all they’ve done for me.”

You can get help to provide a home for someone in need by donating items and shopping at ReStore. Go to LCrestore.org for volunteer opportunities.