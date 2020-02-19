Woman steals nearly 150 Lego mini-figures from Chesterfield store

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman caught on camera stealing several dozen Lego figures from a local store.

According to a police spokesperson, the thefts took place at the Barnes & Noble on Clarkson Road.

The woman stole 126 Lego mini-figurines from the store on February 15. Two days later, the woman returned and stole 16 figurines.

The total value of the figurines is over $560.

Anyone with information on the thief’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.

