× Police investigating dash and grab at St. Clair Square Macy’s

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL – The Fairview Heights Police Department is investigating a dash and grab that happened at the St. Clair Square Macy’s Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. Police say 4 female suspects pulled up to the store’s north entrance and exited a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

Once inside the store, the suspect grabbed a large amount of clothing and started walking to an exit. Two loss prevention officers tried to stop the women, but one suspect turned and sprayed an officer with mace. One of the officers was able to retrieve some of the clothing from a suspect. The women made their exit and getaway in the vehicle parked on the parking lot.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects. If you have any information related to this crime, you are urged to call the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100. You can also leave tips on their Facebook page, or on the department’s website.