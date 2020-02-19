O’Fallon, Ill. woman charged with planning to kill her three kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, Ill. – An O'Fallon, Illinois mother of three remains jailed after plotting to murder three young children in December 2019.

Emily Sparks, 29, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of endangering the welfare of her children.

According to charging documents, Sparks told a reporter that she tried to kill herself along with her 3, 5, and 7-year-olds. Court records do not reveal where Sparks drove on that December 4 day or where she parked the vehicle.

Documents say she researched online how to cause death, purchased a carbon dioxide canister and opened it inside the closed vehicle. Police say she ultimately decided not to follow through with the plan.

St. Clair County authorities declined to talk about the case but said the children were uninjured and currently safe.

Sparks is being held on a $250,000 bond in St. Clair County Jail.

Representatives for Crisis Nursery say even people in Illinois can turn to their 24-hour helpline and they will try to find a way to assist those in need.