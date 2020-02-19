National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency unveils new renderings of facility under construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – We're learning more about what the massive NGA headquarters being built in St. Louis is going to look like.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is a top-secret federal government agency, but today it gave the public a sneak preview of its new western headquarters.

The renderings were on display at the Griot Museum of Black History in north St. Louis which is located just about a block away from the NGA construction site at the intersection of Jefferson and Cass. These images are the first to show what the facility is going to looks like from the street level. Groundbreaking of the $1.7 billion project happened last November, and since then the NGA has been seeking input from eight nearby north St. Louis neighborhoods about the perimeter design.

The NGA gathers timely, relevant, and accurate geospatial imagery and intelligence in support of national security. It is being built on 97 acres in this area and will replace the current NGA headquarters site south of downtown St. Louis. It’s expected to be operational by 2025. NGA West is the largest single federal investment project in the history of St. Louis.