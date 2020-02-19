More renderings to be revealed of new NGA headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We're learning more about what the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Headquarters is going to look like. The new massive “NGA” West Headquarters is being built in north St. Louis at Jefferson and Cass.

Today, new street-level renderings of what the facility will look like are set to be revealed at the Griot Museum of Black History located at 2505 St. Louis Avenue. Visitors can meet members of the team working on the project and offer your feedback from 4:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m.

Some renderings of what is commonly called the Next NGA West Headquarters have already been released. Those images give you some idea of how the campus will look but we should get additional details later today with the new renderings.

Crews broke ground on the $1.7 billion project last November. The new headquarters set to be operational by 2025 will include a 712,000 square foot office building, parking garages, a visitor center, and a remote inspection facility.

It is being built on 97 acres in this area and will replace the current NGA Headquarters site south of downtown. NGA West is the largest single federal investment project in the history of St. Louis.