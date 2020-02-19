Guns ‘N Hoses announces record donation to BackStoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - For the fourth consecutive year, the Guns 'N Hoses Boxing Association is presenting BackStoppers with a record donation.

BackStoppers received $900,000 from last year's Guns 'N Hoses boxing event, held November 27, 2019, at Enterprise Center. The previous records for donations were $800,000 in 2018, $700,000 in 2017, and $653,000 in 2016.

Representatives from both organizations met at Enterprise Center on Wednesday for the check presentation. Fire and police personnel from St. Louis city and county were also on-hand.

The annual Guns 'N Hoses competition pits members of the local fire and police departments against one another in boxing and mixed martial arts matches. All to raise money for Backstoppers, which supports families of first responders who have died or been catastrophically injured in the line of duty.