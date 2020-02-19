Blagojevich thanks Trump for commuting sentence and declares himself a ‘Trump-ocrat’

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich on Wednesday thanked President Donald Trump for commuting his sentence, saying he is “tough and outspoken but also has a kind heart.”

“We want to express our most profound and everlasting gratitude to President Trump. How do you properly a thank someone who has given you back the freedom that was stolen from you, he doesn’t have to do this,” Blagojevich said in a press conference outside his Chicago home with his wife and two daughters at his side. “He’s a Republican president, I was Democratic governor and doing this does nothing to help his politics.”

He called Trump a “problem-solver” and referred to himself as a “Trump-ocrat.”

Blagojevich was released from prison Tuesday after serving eight years of a 14-year sentence for pay-for-play charges after attempting to sell a US Senate seat. Trump had been weighing the move since at least since 2018.

“He served eight years in jail, a long time. He seems like a very nice person, don’t know him,” Trump told reporters Tuesday at Joint Base Andrews, suggesting the television appeals of Blagojevich’s wife Patti helped cement his decision.

In total, Trump granted clemency to 11 convicted criminals on Tuesday.

By Chandelis Duster, CNN