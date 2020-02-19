Argosy Casino adding a sportsbook in time for March Madness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL - Argosy Casino Alton is on track to open the St. Louis area's first sportsbook. The opening will be just in time for the NCAA March Madness Basketball Tournament. The casino owners are betting people will enjoy the action sports betting will offer as one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Alton is the first casino in Southern Illinois to take advantage of the state's new gaming expansion laws passed last June.

“We were the first sports betting licensing in the State of Illinois,” said Steve Peate, General Manager.

The sportsbook announcement comes as Argosy Casino Alton seeks to bounce back from flood-limited attendance and wagers during 2019 spring flooding that forced the casino to be closed for 45 days between May 3 and June 25.

“It's great news, we hope the river never goes up again,” said Peate.

The sportsbook will feature 36 big screens with betting windows and state of the art self-service kiosks. The facility will also allow my choice customers to earn rewards for sportsbook wagers. The casino will hold a sportsbook job fair Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The casino is looking to hire up to 20 more employees for the sportsbook, gaming tables, security, food, and beverage.