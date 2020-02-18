Two separate drugs bust net cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin valued at $450K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two major drug busts in St. Charles County Tuesday will get drugs off the street and out of the hands of addicts.

Both of the seizures happened within a 36-hour time span along Interstate 70 heading eastbound through St. Charles County.

Police seized 9 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of fentanyl, and 1 kilo of heroin, worth an estimated street value of nearly $450,000.

Investigators believe the drugs were a shipment meant for a large criminal organization moving the drugs to the east coast.

Authorities say money from the drug sales is shipped back west via I-70 transiting through the St. Louis area.