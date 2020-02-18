St. Louis County doctors face federal charges in opioid prescription bust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Three local doctors and eight of their employees have been federally indicted for distributing controlled medications like oxycodone. The DEA says this is a major bust and very serious since doctors were the ringleaders.

“They were supplying opioids to patients and anybody else that they wanted to issue fraudulent prescriptions to and, unfortunately, many of the opioids got into the black market,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Sean Vickers.

According to the DEA, Dr. Asim Muhammed Ali of Creve Coeur, Dr. Stanley Librach of Chesterfield, Dr. Jerry Leech from Creve Coeur, and Dennis Mikhlin of Chesterfield illegally wrote and distributed hundreds of prescriptions for oxycodone, hydromorphone, and fentanyl for patients who the doctors did not see or examine.

Doctors Ali and Librach pre-signed stacks of prescriptions at the American Pain Institute and Institute for Pain Management.

“That has been a focus of our diversion division and our squads, to investigate these styles of medical professionals and bring cases against them,” Vickers said.

The DEA joined with the FBI, the US Attorney General’s Office, the US Department of Health and Human Services, the Defense Criminal Investigative Unit, and the US Attorney’s Office in investigating and prosecuting these cases.

“The opioid epidemic nationwide has led to many deaths,” Vickers said. “More deaths than in wartime for our country.”

You can report anything suspicious or illegal to the DEA by calling 877-792-2873.