Pevely man arrested for Barnhart shooting

Posted 5:59 pm, February 18, 2020, by

Gabriel McDonnell

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tracked down a man wanted for a shooting last month in Barnhart.

According to Grant Bissell, a sheriff’s office spokesman, the shooting happened January 25 in the 7500 block of Albermarle Court.

Authorities identified the suspected shooter as 41-year-old Gabriel McDonnell of Pevely. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not disclosed.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged McDonnell February 10 with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and armed criminal action.

McDonnell was arrested at a home near Hillsboro. He’s being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

