Major transformation planned for Chesterfield Mall

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. -Plans are in the works to bring major new life to the now dying Chesterfield Mall. But it doesn’t have anything to do with preserving the mall that many of us have known it for years.

If you like the AMC Theatre or the Cheesecake Factory at Chesterfield Mall, you’re in luck because both of those businesses are staying. But under the new plan, the rest of the mall will basically go away and be redeveloped into what is being marketed as the new Downtown Chesterfield.

Much of the mall now is empty and deserted.

However, the Staenberg Group has completed a purchase of the mall and has big potential plans for the future.

Developers want to make the area a high-end, urban mixed-use space where people can live, work and play. It would include apartments, corporate offices, upscale retail and restaurants along with a fitness area, a supermarket and some park space.

Officials with the Staenberg Group plan to work with Macys and Dillards…the only two remaining landowners at the mall here…regarding their interest in the proposed project.

Developers are also going to work with the city of chesterfield to try and make this major transformation happen. We’re told a project of this scale certainly won’t happen overnight.

It could take years to complete and could cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 million.