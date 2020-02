Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A driver was injured in an accident early Tuesday in south St. Louis.

The crash just after 12:30 on I-55 southbound at Loughborough

The car went over an embankment, about 35 feet and landed near some railroad tracks police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

