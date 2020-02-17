SistaKeeper brings ‘I Define Me Movement’ to national platform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - SistaKeeper was founded by St. Louis native Tracie Berry-McGhee to help empower young women and girls locally and internationally. The ‘I Define Me Movement’ aspires to help women establish their own identities and walk in purpose.

“The goal was for girls to nurture inner awareness, to find their purpose, and realize the value of defining their voices. So, we do that through our mentoring wellness circles, through our school-based programs, as well as summits and girl assemblies,” said Berry-McGhee.

Representation is important for all communities. Social media has become an influential platform that is shaping the way individuals determine their worth. Berry-McGhee has recognized that and is striving the provide positive representation for the girls she works with.

“We’re finding that a lot of times we don’t have a lot of culturally relevant material where girls see positive reflections of themselves, whether its social media, television, radio, or video. The ‘I Define Me Movement’ is helping girls define themselves the way they want to, not the way society tells them to,” said Berry-McGhee.

Mentees in the program are seeing the positive effects of being part of the program. Every Friday the Empowerment Center hosts a Wellness Circle where girls can come in and openly discuss their feelings, ask tough questions, and build bonds with the mentors - aka The Keepers.

Berry-McGhee is going on a national ‘I Define Me Movement’ tour this year. The organization hopes to inspire two thousand and twenty young girls by teaching them the power of financial security, social media representation, and becoming an overall positive individual in the community.

Program Director Yolonda Lankford is encouraging people to get involved to help the organization spread its message.

“People can get involved by going to http://www.idefinememovement.com. On our website, we have all of our sponsorship opportunities. You can sponsor anything from a girl to an entire tour, and all the information is on there regarding the sponsorships.”

Tracie Berry-McGhee is available for motivational speaking events. For bookings contact her directly through the ‘I Define Me Movement’ website.