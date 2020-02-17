Run-in with manhole damages couple’s car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, ILL. - An Alton resident calls the You Paid For It team after a run-in with a manhole in the city.

Candy Spraggs husband was driving when he hit the snow-covered manhole.

Candy was later told a city plow had hit the manhole knocking the cover off.

The accident cracked the car's oil pan causing the oil to drain out, and damage to the car’s engine.

They ran into a big problem when they tried to get help.

While the city owns the street, the water company owns the manholes.

Neither the city nor the water company wanted to pay up.

I went out to the Alton Public Works Director who says they’re not positive of what hit the manhole, but he promised to take a hard look at the couple's situation.