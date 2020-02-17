Online encounter prompts Ballwin woman to warn others about porch pickups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO. - A Ballwin mom ends up going to the police after a strange run-in with an online marketplace customer.

“It was a simple porch pick up. That’s it. It has me scared to walk out my front door," says the woman who was so nervous she didn't want to be identified.

She says she and her roommate were selling Valentine's strawberries on buy and sell groups along with Facebook marketplace and someone placed an order.

She says, “He went and picked them up and then the conversation continued more from there as far as, 'You're beautiful. Are you single? Your husband must be lucky', and then he sent her a photo and I’m like something just not right here.”

So she started doing some research, first on Facebook.

“I found the Facebook profile, several, and then one with a badge,” she says.

She did some more searching online and found several charges against a man by the same name for stealing and one for stalking; And now, he knows where she lives. She then reached out to a friend in law enforcement.

“She’s like the name I’m pulling up has an extensive record and then the photo came in and she said you need to call Ballwin right now," she explains.

She says she filed a police report.

She wants to warn others that the dangers that lurk with buying and selling online can come right to your door.

“The convenience of porch pick up is amazing. At the same time, I think I’m done. I mean the cameras are activated on the house but it’s scary," she admits.

Many police and fire stations along with city buildings have designated safe areas where people can exchange items that have round-the-clock surveillance.