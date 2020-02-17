× Man with ‘Crime Pays’ tattoo arrested after yet another police pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indiana man with a “Crime Pays” tattoo on his forehead has been arrested after yet another police pursuit.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Donald Murray was charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and auto theft after the short pursuit Monday morning.

Murray went viral in December after he – and his tattoo – were featured on an episode of LivePD.

He eluded police during the episode, but was later taken into custody and charged with criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement. He was originally held without bail; however, he was released on January 14th on his own recognizance.