Blanchette Bridge rehab project starts Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Commuters should prepare for some potentially big traffic problems that could last until November.

Prep work on the Blanchette Bridge begins Monday and in March, crews will begin the rehabilitation phase as they focus on the Blanchette Bridge’s eastbound span.

The $33 million project includes replacing expansion joints, repairing steel, and repainting the entire structure.

MoDOT’s solution:

Every day between Monday, Feb. 17, through Friday, Feb. 21, crews will close the following:

Two eastbound right lanes closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Two westbound right lanes closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following week, crews will prepare for the upcoming traffic switch that will move two eastbound lanes onto the westbound bridge. At this time, the westbound bridge will be reduced to three lanes until November 2020 during this time.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21:

Two left eastbound lanes and two left westbound lanes will be closed overnight for crews to place traffic barrier to prepare for the traffic switch.

By 6 a.m. Saturday morning one left lane in both directions will be closed and will remain closed for up to three weeks.

During the week of Feb. 24:

Crews will have up to two left eastbound lanes closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Two left westbound lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For two consecutive weekends starting Friday, March 6 and Friday, March 13:

Various lanes will be closed over the weekend to restripe lanes and prepare to switch two eastbound lanes onto the westbound bridge. Westbound traffic will be reduced from five lanes to three lanes during this work.

Starting the weekend of Friday, March 13: