Sunday Sports Extra: Former MLB All-Star Scott Copper

Posted 10:50 pm, February 16, 2020, by
(KPLR) - On Sunday Sports Extra, ex-MLB All-Star Scott Cooper dropped in to talk baseball with Sports Director Rich Gould.  The pair talked about Coopers playing with the Boston Red Sox, the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals.  Plus, a discussion on spring training, the Houston Astros cheating scandal and teaching children.

