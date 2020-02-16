Police officer shot at Ferguson Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO – FOX 2/NEWS 11 is following breaking news out of Ferguson, Missouri where a police officer was shot around 7:15 p.m. at the Walmart store located on West Florissant Avenue.

Police tell FOX 2/NEWS 11 the shooting occurred just inside the entrance to the store and that the victim was an off-duty Calverton Park police officer working a secondary security job.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department said a confrontation over shoplifting escalated into a shooting, with the suspect pulling a gun on the officer, firing several times striking the officer in the arm and possibly in his torso.

The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

According to a St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson, the officer has been on the Calverton Park police force for two and a half years.

The suspect is still at-large, fleeing the scene on foot or in a vehicle. He is considered to be armed and dangerous

The Ferguson Police Department has requested that the St. Louis County Police Department take over the investigation.

Ferguson police have secured the scene and started processing the store for evidence.

If you witnessed the shooting or have any information related to the suspect, please call the St. Louis County Police Department.

.@MSHPTrooperGHQ is assisting in St. Louis County after a gunman shot & wounded an off-duty officer who was working security. Officer is stable. @FirstLadyTeresa & I are praying for the officer's recovery & for all officers working to protect us & serve justice #BackTheBlue — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 17, 2020