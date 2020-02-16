Police believe the same suspect has hit several churches in the Brooklyn Illinois area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, IL - Brooklyn Illinois police are investigating some recent church break-ins that happened within days of each other. Police and clergy find it hard to believe someone would steal from a church. The two church break-ins happened here in Brooklyn within three days and police say this is not the first time the suspect has committed this type of crime.

A video of a break-in was released to FOX 2/NEWS 11 by the Brooklyn Police Department of the thief in action early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m.

“It's sad this young man has been breaking into churches also in people's residence. We want to get the information out. He's only been out a few months and when he comes in town burglaries start happening,” said Lt. Antonio White, Brooklyn Police Department.

In the video, you will see the suspect walking up to the Lovejoy Temple Church of God and Christ looking around to see if all was clear to break in. He then climbs on top of the trash bin, rips out the screens to a window, and climbs inside the church headfirst.

Police are trying to track down the man seen on the surveillance video.

Police say just two days ago at the Quinn Chapel AME Church, just a few blocks away was burglarized with the same suspect entering the church and made away with a flat-screen TV and multiple items.

Pastor Devione Burrell says his church has an alarm system and cameras and somehow the culprit was still able to make his way in. Burrell forgives the person for stealing and would like to get the person some help. Burrell would like to think that there are scared spaces that a person would not enter and steal.

“We are not the only ones that reported a break-in. My heart goes out to the person committing these crimes. We believe may have an addiction and they are hurting,” said Pastor Burrell, Quinn Chapel AME Church.

Police are encouraging anyone information to contact the Brooklyn Police Department a 618-274-2198.