Over 1,600 dogs march in the Purina Pet Parade

ST. LOUIS - Pets got in their steps this afternoon for a good cause. The Purina Pet Parade is part of an annual Mardi Gras tradition.

This is the 27th annual event and it’s the largest costume pet parade in the entire world, with an estimated 100,000 St. Louisans attending this year’s parade. Over 1,600 dogs marched it the parade, topping the Guinness World Record set in 2002 with 1,326 dogs.

Some like getting dressed up in their best costumes, others not so much.

But the event hasn’t all gone to the dogs, many other types of animals get involved.

Organizers asked folks to donate $10 to the Open-Door Animal Sanctuary.