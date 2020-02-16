Child grazed by bullet during south St. Louis shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A shooting in south city sent a child to the hospital. FOX 2 is still waiting to learn the condition of a child shot Saturday afternoon. We do know that the child was recovering at Cardinal Glennon Hospital.

Police have not yet released much information about the shooting, but there were many markers spread out during the investigation. It happened in the 3500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in south St. Louis at around 1:45pm Saturday.

The victim child shot was taken to Cardinal Glennon in a personal car. Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report the child suffered from a graze wound.

Plenty of children were walking around the area just after the shooting. Police said the child shot was in a car.

People passing by said they heard about twelve shots and then tires squealing. There is no word yet on the identity of the victim or the condition.

If you have any information that could help in this investigation, you are urged to call Crimestoppers and leave an anonymous tip.