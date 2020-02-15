× Pulse – Inspiring more women to participate in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Maryville University is hosting its 2020 Force Leadership Series (FORCE) in April. The event is designed to encourage girls and women to participate in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, also known as STEAM. While tremendous strides have been made in the arena, the goal is to inspire more girls and women to get involved. Find out how FORCE drives its program among three key elements to attract participants. For more information about the series go to Maryville’s website.

Guests: