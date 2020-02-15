Detectives investigating murder of 47-year-old man

Posted 11:06 am, February 15, 2020, by

ST. LOUIS – Police report a homicide that happened in the 5600 block of Mimika Avenue on Friday night around 11:30 p.m.

Police say officers responded to a call and found the victim, 47-year-old Terrell Hall, dead from apparent puncture wounds.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. They ask that anyone with information call the Homicide Division directly at (314) 444-5371. Anyone who has a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

