St. Louis County police need help finding missing teenager

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Police say 17-year-old Jordyn Davis has not been seen or heard from since February 13. Officials say she was dropped off at the Shrewsbury Metrolink station at 6:40 p.m. Her mother received disturbing text messages from Davids’ cell phone and no further contact has been made since.

Davis is described as a black female with medium-dark skin. She is 5 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray tracksuit with flowers on side of pants and white shoes.