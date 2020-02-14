× Man charged in fatal shooting at downtown apartment building

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 31-year-old man in connection with a double shooting in downtown that left one person dead.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 12:35 a.m. on February 5, at the City View Apartments in the 100 block of N. 17th Street.

Officers found the victims, a man and a woman, inside the apartment building. The man had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 22-year-old Jim Floyd. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Investigators learned the suspect shot the victims as they walked away from an argument.

Caldwell said police arrested Ricardo Robinson for the shooting. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.