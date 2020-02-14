Four killed, including two 12-year-olds, after crash on I-64 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - A fatal crash closed a lane of westbound Interstate 64 Friday morning.
Two people died at the scene of the collision, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Three injured people were taken to two hospitals, two of them in critical condition. The two people in critical condition later died at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital.
The accident occurred just before 10:40 a.m. near the Lake St Louis city limit sign, near Route N at Highway 364 in St. Charles County
The Missouri State Patrol Highway said a 2009 Ford F-250 was traveling east on I-64 when the truck crossed into the median, through the cable barrier, and slammed into two vehicles head-on – a 2014 Honda Odyssey and a 2017 Acura MDX.
A 29-year-old St. Charles man was behind the wheel of the pickup truck. He survived the crash. The 69-year-old driver of the Acura also survived.
Two 44-year-old women, Lesley Prather and Carrie McCaw, were killed. Two 12-year-old children were pronounced dead at the hospital.
Westbound I-64 was closed at Bryan Road during the investigation.
The cause behind the crash has not been determined.