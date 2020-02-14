Four killed, including two 12-year-olds, after crash on I-64 in St. Charles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - A fatal crash closed a lane of westbound Interstate 64 Friday morning.

Two people died at the scene of the collision, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Three injured people were taken to two hospitals, two of them in critical condition. The two people in critical condition later died at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital.

The accident occurred just before 10:40 a.m. near the Lake St Louis city limit sign, near Route N at Highway 364 in St. Charles County

The Missouri State Patrol Highway said a 2009 Ford F-250 was traveling east on I-64 when the truck crossed into the median, through the cable barrier, and slammed into two vehicles head-on – a 2014 Honda Odyssey and a 2017 Acura MDX.

A 29-year-old St. Charles man was behind the wheel of the pickup truck. He survived the crash. The 69-year-old driver of the Acura also survived.

Two 44-year-old women, Lesley Prather and Carrie McCaw, were killed. Two 12-year-old children were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Westbound I-64 was closed at Bryan Road during the investigation.

The cause behind the crash has not been determined.

DEVELOPING: Here is another picture of horrible and deadly crash scene at 40/364 in St. Charles County. 40 westbound is completely closed at Bryan Road and some traffic moving very slowly on 40 east at scene. Investigators say two people died at the scene; two others at hospital. pic.twitter.com/UMknhdqXPX — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) February 14, 2020