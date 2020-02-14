× Blues Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has successful ICD procedure after cardiac episode

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, 36, has undergone a successful procedure for an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator at UC Irvine Medical Center in Anaheim. A statement from the team says that the procedure restores the heart’s normal rhythm. It is unclear what this will mean for the rest of his career.

A team of experts is taking care of Bouwmeester. He is expected to be flown back to St. Louis after being released by the UCI Cardiology Department. Physicians at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University will be monitoring his progress. The Blues will provide an update on Bouwmeester’s status early next week.

Bouwmeester had a cardiac episode and collapsed on the bench during a game in Anaheim.