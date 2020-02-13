More cleaning underway in Rockwood School District after slight increase in flu cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Increased disinfecting efforts are underway throughout the Rockwood School District after a slight increase in flu cases is noticed districtwide.

Fox 2 caught up with cleaning crews Thursday night at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, one of 33 schools in the Rockwood district.

Crews hit that campus hard with cleansers including a strong disinfectant and they will be doing the same thing at buildings across Rockwood.

Crews are, of course, doing their normal cleaning including wiping down all of the classrooms. But recently, crews also started using a backpack sprayer to apply a stronger disinfectant at all of the schools throughout Rockwood.

We’re told each building receives a spray treatment once a week.

“The backpack sprayer itself electronically charges particulates as it disperses it through the sprayer. That allows the disinfectant to be attracted to the surfaces. It’ll cling to it and actually wrap around the surface,' said Mike Deaton, a custodial supervisor in Rockwood.

The increase in Rockwood flu cases seems consistent with the situation throughout St. Louis County. Health department figures show a spike in flu cases countywide recently. Both Missouri and Illinois are also in a high level for flu cases on the CDC nationwide map.

“This is a main goal for me. I really like to take my time and make sure everything is nice and disinfected and coated with it,” Alex Caldwell, a custodial worker.

Rockwood sent an email Thursday all of its families talking about the flu situation and the increased cleaning efforts. The email also reminded families about steps to take to prevent the flu-like frequent handwashing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

“Like I said, my goal is to make sure the kids can keep coming here and be in a healthy environment.”

The stepped-up cleaning regiment throughout Rockwood will continue for the foreseeable future.