‘Masked Singer’ tour coming to St. Louis this June
ST. LOUIS – The Masked Singer is taking the Fox singing competition on the road with an all-new live show.
Hitting more than 45 cities, The Masked Singer National Tour will be in St. Louis on Saturday, June 6 at the Stifel Theatre.
The live show will feature two celebrity guest hosts, as well as one local celebrity who will be in a top-secret disguise, keeping the audience guessing until they are unmasked at the end of the night.
According to a press release, the hit Fox TV show has posted its highest-rated, most-watched and most-streamed telecast ever. Given the sustaining rating power with 28.6 million multi-platform viewers, hitting the road is perhaps a no-brainer.
So, can you guess who’s behind the mask?
Tickets are on sale now at www.livenation.com
