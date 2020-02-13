× ‘Masked Singer’ tour coming to St. Louis this June

ST. LOUIS – The Masked Singer is taking the Fox singing competition on the road with an all-new live show.

Hitting more than 45 cities, The Masked Singer National Tour will be in St. Louis on Saturday, June 6 at the Stifel Theatre.

The live show will feature two celebrity guest hosts, as well as one local celebrity who will be in a top-secret disguise, keeping the audience guessing until they are unmasked at the end of the night.

According to a press release, the hit Fox TV show has posted its highest-rated, most-watched and most-streamed telecast ever. Given the sustaining rating power with 28.6 million multi-platform viewers, hitting the road is perhaps a no-brainer.

So, can you guess who’s behind the mask?

Tickets are on sale now at www.livenation.com

Mask Singer Season 2 Finale: