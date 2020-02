Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Two rival schools just outside St. Louis will square off in a big volleyball game next week. But this is no ordinary match. Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda reports on the tribute to a local police officer who was killed in the line of duty – and his special connection to one of the teammates.

Dig Blue Night

Monday, February 17

Game 1: 4:15 p.m.

Game 2: 5 p.m.

Game 3: Immediately following

All proceeds will benefit the family of Officer James “Mitch” Ellis.