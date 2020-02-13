Brrrr! Bitter cold temps, wind chills move into the region

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Temperatures will drop sharply early this morning behind a cold front with readings falling into the teens by sunrise! Wind chills will plummet to near zero and stay there for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwest wind. Skies will start cloudy with a few snow flurries but those will quickly dry up with no additional accumulation.

Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far with low temperatures settling into the low single digits with sub-zero wind chills. Friday will be bitterly cold in the morning, but with full sunshine, temperatures will rebound into the mid-20s. The weekend is still looking MUCH better with partly cloudy skies and temperatures jumping into the upper 40s to mid-50s.

See the current weather radar here.

