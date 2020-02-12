The story of a slave’s battle for freedom, impacts young lawyers discussion of bias

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – It's the powerful true story of Milly Sawyers. On Wednesday afternoon, the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis brought "The Milly Project" to Webster University's Browning Hall Auditorium.

"The Milly Project," tells the true story of an enslaved woman in Springfield, Missouri who won her freedom years before the Dred Scott case.

Adora Snead has been playing Milly Sawyers for more than a year when the show began at a high school.

After the performance, a panel discussion talked about the elimination of bias in the past and today.